Toit, Doff & Daddy: Our Pick Of The Best Pubs In Indiranagar

When you want to drink plenty without worrying about a tall bill, drop by Doff. Apart from trying your luck at the foosball table, this is also a great place to catch a football game on the giant screen. If you are a fan of Goa’s King Beer or of Geist or of Japan's Asahi, this is the place to get it. They also make killer Long Island Iced Teas. Pair these with their Basket of Fries (they have a cheesy version too), their selection of kebabs, and their Chicken Momos and you’ll go home happy.

