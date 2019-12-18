One of our favourite places to party it up in the city, Indiranagar has much on offer for the pub lover and the bar hopper. All along the fashionable 100 Feet Road and its adjoining streets, you will find watering holes that range from glitzy to no-frills. All you need to do is drop by and prepare to leave on a high! Here are our picks of the best pubs (we are including bars and lounges as well) in Indiranagar.
Toit, Doff & Daddy: Our Pick Of The Best Pubs In Indiranagar
Pecos Stones
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Toit
Possibly the most popular watering hole around this part of town, Toit is a favourite with every bar hopper in the city. Do steel yourself for the crowds here, especially on a Saturday night. If you do manage to get a seat, first, thank your lucky stars. Then, sit down and order up their fresh brews. The Basmati Blonde, Toit Weiss, and the Dark Knight are all popular picks. From the food menu, do try the Lamb, Fig, and Cheese Pizza, the Baked Nachos, and the hefty Toit Steak.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Vapour Pub & Brewery
Spread across four floors, this brewery has enough place for all kinds of revellers. If you are looking for a quiet evening, park yourself on the first level. The rooftop is the most popular spot here. Wherever you grab a seat, you can be assured of freshly-brewed beer and food that pairs perfectly. From the brewery, the Basmati, Premium, and Wheat versions are worth sipping on. The Vapour Fries (that comes with fries, onion rings, and mozzarella sticks), the Magic Wings (grilled chicken wings), and their selection of pizzas make for great eats.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Hangover
Funky interiors, including a vintage Volkswagen van that’s been converted into a bar counter, greet you at this watering hole. There’s plenty of space but it can still get crowded on weekends. The bar menu comes with the usual suspects. And if you are here with a huge gang, do try their cocktail buckets. The Jalapeno Cheese Bites, the Chicken Wings in BBQ Sauce, and the Golden Fried Prawns are standard food choices here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Plan B
You are guaranteed a great pubbing experience coupled with good burgers on your visit here. They have a line-up of cocktails that are infused with exciting flavours that'll get you reaching for more. Do try the Bubblegum Candy (bubblegum flavoured over vodka poured over cotton candy) and the Rude Cosmo (made with tequila, Cointreau, cranberry and lime juice). From the grub menu, the burgers, of course, stand out. The Beef Burger and the Fried Chicken Burger are worthy choices.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Doffpub And Lounge
When you want to drink plenty without worrying about a tall bill, drop by Doff. Apart from trying your luck at the foosball table, this is also a great place to catch a football game on the giant screen. If you are a fan of Goa’s King Beer or of Geist or of Japan's Asahi, this is the place to get it. They also make killer Long Island Iced Teas. Pair these with their Basket of Fries (they have a cheesy version too), their selection of kebabs, and their Chicken Momos and you’ll go home happy.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Tipsy Bull
Add a bit of number crunching to your night out at this bar. Tipsy Bull’s bar exchange concept means that more popular the drink, on that night, the more you’ll have to shell out. This is a huge space so you probably won’t waste precious minutes waiting for a chair. Instead, you can concentrate on downing classic cocktails. When you want to nibble on something try the Bullish Sesame Babycorn, Mutton Pepper Fry, and Tossed Fiery Pudina Chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Loft 38
This massive space is one of the most popular night out spots in Indiranagar. However, do get here before the crowds if you want to avoid a wait. When not burning the dance floor, you can turn your attention to the many treats on the men, including, the Chicken Biryani, the Goan Chorizo Risotto, and the Beef Uttapam Lasagne. From the booze menu, the Mystery Moon (whiskey, passion fruit, coriander, Brown Sugar) and the Bubbly Bangalore (sparkling wine mixed with raspberry vodka) stand out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Regulars Pub & Grub
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
1131 Bar + Kitchen
Perfect for your weekend shenanigans, 1131 is a lounge space equipped with a golf simulator. You can party it up with swigs of Curry Patta (a vodka-based cocktail) and the Bangalore Sunset (a mellow gin-based cocktail). And don't forget to stuff your face with their three-foot long nachos platter, the Basil & Pine Murg Tikka and the Spiced Sour Cream Chicken Pizza.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Jonah's
A breezy, terrace lounge on 12th Main, Jonah's makes for the perfect ambience to sip on their Apple Cinnamon Martini and Orange Basil Spritz. You can pair your drinks up with servings of Hot Beef Pasta Salad, their creamy Ricotta Fritters, and the Chicken Risotto.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Daddy
The new pub on 12th main road in Indiranagar is the place to be at. With revolving bar shelves and fancy aesthetics, the pub is reasonably priced too. The wings, dumplings, beer and fries are our favourites here. Costing INR 1,200 for two people, we suggest heading here early on a weekend because we're pretty sure it's going to be crowded in the evenings.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Bob's Bar
Bob's has taken the city by storm, with affordable prices and delicious food, you cannot go wrong with Bob's. Their Kheema Dosa, Chicken Ghee Roast and Malnad Pork and Peanut Masala are great accompaniments with their alcohol. Be it a weekday or the weekend, Bob's is pretty much crowded at any given point so be ready to deal with slow service.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
