With Rustic Decor & Yum Buffet, This Outlet In Whitefield Is Worth Revisiting!

Chullah Bhatti Grand is casual dining buffet restaurant in Whitefield. it's located on the 3rd floor of a commercial complex and is one of the best buffet restaurants in the area. It's a very big space with a vintage desi village themed ambience with mud walls, wooden sofas, charpai's, stylish lanterns and ethnic decorative, The interiors farewell on the desi factor, the décor gives a rustic charm to the ambience. Comfortable standard wooden tables and seating, the seating capacity is huge and can accommodate a huge crowd. They serve fresh and delicious food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. it's a big buffet spread which includes 2 soups, 9 salads, 9 veg starters, 8 non-veg starters, 10 veg main course, 4 non-veg main courses and collection of desserts and in addition to all these they even have a live counter serving chaats and other delicacies. Chaats and starters are served to the table, the starters were highly satisfying. The veg starters included falafel with hummus, Jamaica crispy potato, Stuffed tandoori mushroom, Paneer peshwari, Stir fried veg, Asian BBQ grilled veg, Tempura veg, Assorted tandoori veg and crispy salt & peppercorn. Absolutely loved the falafel with hummus, Jamaica crispy potato and stuffed tandoori mushroom. The main course has everything from Biryani, Noodles, Curries to curd rice, Paneer tikka makhanweala was the absolute best. Dessert section had collections of mouth-watering cakes, Brownies, Tiramisu and Pancotta. The chefs beautifully combine the cooking style of continental with mouth-watering recipes of the north Indian cuisine and present some finger-licking delights. Classy service, very dedicated staff made sure we had the best experience possible. Timely cleaning of used plates on the table and replacing it with new ones.