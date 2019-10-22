Nostalgia Gets Measured by Ice Cream Scoops At This Iconic Parlour

Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4-C/614, 2nd Block, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

View 16 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

For years, our Friday evenings were marked by the sound of staff at Corner House bellowing “chip fudge with mocha!”, clearly enunciating the ‘d’ and ‘j’ in the ‘fudge’. I could never find it on the menu, but it was my go-to choice: a giant scoop of seriously strong coffee ice cream, topped with peanuts and chocolate sauce. Corner House and its endless offerings allow you to be fickle. Time was when a single scoop of the deliciously dark Rocky Road (chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream) was all we wanted; other times, nothing less than a Death By Chocolate would do. When in doubt, pick the Hot Chocolate Fudge: its simple, comforting combination of vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and peanuts have bailed us out of many an existential crisis.

We also love the Cake Fudge, a more manageable version of the Death By Chocolate: here, you’re treated to layers of chocolate cake set off by vanilla ice cream, all pulled together with hot chocolate sauce and peanuts. Try the Brown Bomb without ice cream, a warm, gooey brownie topped with chocolate sauce. Not a chocolate person? Build a cone popping with as many colours as you can, with single scoops of flavours such as mango, black currant, and fig and honey. Located in almost every vicinity of the city (no wonder they call it Corner House), they are available on delivery aggregators in case you want to enjoy some delicious ice cream from the comfort of your house. With costs ranging between INR 60 and INR 200, this is affordable and delicious at the same time.

Pro-Tip

Like our city itself, Corner House has changed with the times. If you carry your own bowl along with spoons, you'll be given a discount of INR 10. This is done with the intention of being zero-waste. 

Other Outlets

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4

67/7/61, 1st A Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

1225, 26th Main Road, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banashankari, Bengaluru
4.4

808/6-1, Krishna Rajendra Road, 2nd Stage, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

10, Kanankapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

532, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

3283, 12th A Main Road, Vijaya Bank Colony, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru

146, Next To William Penn Showroom, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru
4.4

29/2, Nagappa Street, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1001, 9th Main, Sector 7, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Frazer town, Bengaluru

7/5, Clarke Road, Richard's Park, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Creams

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

4, Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banaswadi, Bengaluru
4.3

1-CC/201, 2nd Main Road, Kasturi Nagar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Siddhartha Plaza, 66, 80 Feet Road, Ashwath Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Ascendas Park Square, 1st Floor, Shop 1 & 2, 1st Main, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Tata Star Extra, Opp. Shankara Eye Hospital, Varthur Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1666, 27th Main Road, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

