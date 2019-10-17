Craving For Authentic Andhra Meal? This Unlimited Thali Will Satisfy Your Hungry Soul!

Being from part of Andhra. Craving for a good Andhra food always makes me choose the right place and Zamindar is one of the Andhra Restaurants which has truly got the flavours of Andhra to Bangalore. The newly introduced Andhra Veg Thali has more than 20 dishes such as a big serving of rice, chapati, Gun powder, warm ghee, Pappu (Dal) with some authentic Andhra style vegetable curries, sambar, rasam, pickle, papad, curd, buttermilk makes it perfect for lunch/dinner and the best part is everything in the thali is unlimited. And all of this just for Rs 170! They have multiple options both in veg and non-veg. I also tried their Prawns 65, it was so well cooked and balanced spice. I loved it to the core. So if you have been craving for authentic Andhra food then you must visit this place. Really worth the visit with great ambience, friendly staff and amazing food.