Bonus Cibum is the Mediterranean inspired and themed restaurant, the menu has been recreated with a variety of fresh and unique dishes and cuisine from various countries from the Mediterranean belt. The ambience is extremely pleasing! The colours and motifs resemble a Mediterranean city walk. The food is undoubtedly excellent and the service is prompt! Overall this restaurant is a great package!
Head Out To This Cute Restaurant For A Hearty Meal!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Slightly Pricey!
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids
