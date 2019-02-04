Head Out To This Cute Restaurant For A Hearty Meal!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bonus Cibum is the Mediterranean inspired and themed restaurant, the menu has been recreated with a variety of fresh and unique dishes and cuisine from various countries from the Mediterranean belt. The ambience is extremely pleasing! The colours and motifs resemble a Mediterranean city walk. The food is undoubtedly excellent and the service is prompt! Overall this restaurant is a great package!

What Could Be Better?

Slightly Pricey!

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default