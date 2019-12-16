Drop By This Cafe For Their Yum Vegetarian Delicacies & Unique Desserts!

As a general observation, I always find fewer varieties for vegetarian in most of the cafes even in the cafes which serve only veg food. But this cafe is standing out from all the observation and assumptions we had for vegetarian-friendly dishes. Multiple stories building and garden seating arrangements this place has a great ambience and friendly staff. Of course, food and drinks are the main part apart from looks, so let’s come to the main point. We started with their signature drink Bull Doser and tried some of the best shakes like Kala khatta, Baba brownie, Mango cream shake. I would definitely recommend trying their signature drinks if you wanna try something unique the. Daily drinks. If you are mocktails lover try their Orange sunrise, Italian am Panna or grape crush, Husky Watermelon. Coming to starters, believe they serve amazing mouth-watering food. We have tried lots of items and all of them were didn’t let us down in taste and quantity. Started with Shukla ki potli, green masala bite, makhani paneer, DIY Nachos, Bharela cheese pot, Paanch Mushroom. All dishes or so delicious and mouth-watering. In the main course we have tried Daal Khichadi, Chefs Loaded pizza, Kala pav bhaji, Chefigata, Blackberry pizza, Kraft paper bag, cheese pasta and spaghetti. They serve unique desserts you should try. we tried big Nutella baked, big Creamy Fruits and Coffee Rasmalai. everything was damn yummy. If you are food lover looking for a unique place which serves amazingly tasty food and unique drinks you should definitely consider The Bangalore Cafe.