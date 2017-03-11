Energy Bars Perfect for That Post Workout Hunger Pang, Made Right Here In Bangalore

Purple Hippie makes granola bars that are baked, and best enjoyed by itself as a snack or even with yogurt, and ice-cream. Flower power is at its best with sunflower seeds, along with pumpkin seeds, almonds, raisins and other natural goodies. The Moody pack is one that soothes all kinds of cravings, like the sweet fudgy brownie granola, nutritious fruit and nut or rich millet and coconut. We are also drooling at their salted peanut butter and dark chocolate chunks – which check the list of tasty and healthy snacks. The fully loaded granola jar will spoil your taste buds, as it has a mix of nuts, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, dates, raisins and apricots and even a dash of cinnamon – which is really delicious by itself, or as a topping to pretty much anything.