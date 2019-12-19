Enjoy Some Gluten Free Pizza At This Home Like Place In Kasavanhalli

Eating Love: A small place in Kasavanhalli with the finest Italian Pizza. It is gluten-free, no preservatives and everything very fresh. It's a vegetarian Pizza only and I am sure you won't complain. The crust is made of sour wheat dough and it just tastes really good. Also, they do not use yeast. The Chef Niharika was very kind to explain the entire process. They take 30 hours to make the dough which really makes one of the best crust. Also, they use Himalayan pink salt. They have worked a lot on making the menu healthy. All the cheese which they use is not the packed ones. The cheese is really very fresh which the owner gets it prepared specially for themselves. We went for half and a half and got to taste the following; *Fungo Impaurito - A very unique pizza as it had no red sauce. The pizza was topped with a mushroom cashew sauce. It had harissa, bell pepper, olives, onions, broccoli, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. This was my favourite. *Verdure Pesto - it was thin crust with pesto basil cashew sauce. It had broccoli, bell pepper, caramelized onion, rocket, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. A very mild flavour of pesto with fresh veggies and cheese made it an amazing pizza. *Asparagus - this pizza was topped with asparagus which was again quite different. The ghost pepper gave it a spicy taste, the caramelized onion added the sweetness. It had mozzarella and burrata cheese. *Broccolini which had freshly baked broccoli, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. *Abiocco was a tomato sauce base and topped with zucchini and aubergine. It had mozzarella and feta cheese. (Pomodoro - again a tomato sauce base. It had pesto, aged goat cheese, burnt garlic, birds eye chilli. For drink, we had Organic Mint Mojito which was made with Brown sugar Syrup. And, Chia seed pudding for desserts. Amazing service. The ambience could have been a little better. But yes, this place will definitely give you a home-like feeling. The evening would be the best time to visit.