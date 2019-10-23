Take A Culinary Tour To The World Of Mediterranean Cuisine At This Beautiful Place

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bonum Cibum means ‘Good Food’ in Latin and this hidden gem in HSR layout not only stands by its name but excel in their service and flavours. This place has a beautiful white and blue theme that takes you to the Middle East with its pretty yet cozy ambience. They serve a variety of Mediterranean delicacies like Mezze platter, Marakeesh, Baklava and Kunafa(Yes Bangalore got an authentic kunafa place now) with authentic flavours and fresh in-house made ingredients. Some of the best Veg dishes of this restaurant are Feta Cheese Fatayer, Roasted eggplant with halloumi cheese, Kunafa, sweet pastillas, baklava and Mezze Platter. I loved the Feta cheese Fatayer - cheese stuffing was melting in the mouth leaving its slightly sour flavor behind. They have a wide menu of drinks as well which are quite refreshing especially the Rooh-afza mocktail. The owners make sure you enjoy your food with healthy and fresh ingredients and help you pick dishes from the menu. They just launched a Mediterranean Trail with 5 to 21-course meal with a thought of spreading flavours of various the Middle East n Mediterranean countries in one dine. Each dish in the Trail represents the special delicacy of a country and trust me you will end up with a burst of flavours in your mouth and a lifetime of memories of this place. Must visit the place and it’s really affordable as they give 100% cashback in food bill in terms of rewards which you can redeem on ‘giftsonair’. So hurry and try this place now and tag us.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default