I believe Pan-Asian delicacies are really popular. I found this in Patio 805. It looked all fancy so I decided to give it a try. The noodles were made of Tapioca and were transparent and chewy and were seasoned really well. They were topped with crunchy fried garlic bits which made everything better! So flavourful! They looked really pretty too. If you are looking for a vegetarian place that serves Asian food, this is the one.
Have You Tried Glass Noodles Yet? Drop By This Outlet Now!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Portion size, extra veggies could have been added.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
