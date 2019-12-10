Have You Tried Glass Noodles Yet? Drop By This Outlet Now!

I believe Pan-Asian delicacies are really popular. I found this in Patio 805. It looked all fancy so I decided to give it a try. The noodles were made of Tapioca and were transparent and chewy and were seasoned really well. They were topped with crunchy fried garlic bits which made everything better! So flavourful! They looked really pretty too. If you are looking for a vegetarian place that serves Asian food, this is the one.