Old Monk Goti Soda And Hajmola Candy Shots At Social

What happens when you mix together nostalgia + lemon flavoured masala soda, add a splash of alcohol and mix it all up in a traditionalised bottle with marble fixed to it? You get Social’s new menu of goti soda in fun flavours. Say hello to six variants such as Old Monk Jal Jeera, Rhim Jhim, Spicy Vodka Lemonade, Pulpy Orange Gin, Maaza Mango Vodka and Scotch Mint Khus. There’s also shots to be tried : vodka infused with flavours such as Paan Pasand, Hajmola Sir, Kachche Aam and Mango Bite. Pure shots of 90’s nostalgia is all we can say.

Where: Church Street Social, No 46/1, Cobalt Building, Church Street and Whitefield Social, 29, Phoenix Market City, Mahadevpura, Dyavasandra, Phase-II Industrial Area, Krishnarajapuram

When: On till September 30

Price: INR 249 plus tax {goti soda} and INR 149 plus tax {candy shots}

Contact: 080 40515253

Timings: 9am-1am