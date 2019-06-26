Drop By This Greenest Brewery In Town

So here's what they call the greenest brewery in Bangalore. I think it does justice because the place is done up really well. As you enter you'll see the ambience is totally green with plants all over. There is a rooftop part as well which isn't as green as much. Drinks - Great options. Beer lovers have a range of them to try from. We did have a couple of mocKtails and cocktails. Other than the presentation being done so well, the taste was also great. Really loved the varieties they offer. Food - We tried a Baby Corn starter that was really good. Dahi Kebab and Paneer Tikka were also delicious. Vegetarians may not find a lot of options here for starters. There was good non-vegetarian food as well. A lot of pizzas is something we got to have and they were pretty decent. Dessert - You cannot miss the Nutella Baklavas from here. They are absolutely delicious. The Tres leches and Chocolate Brownie with ice cream were also extremely tasty. I'd definitely go back for these at Stories - The Brew Chapter.