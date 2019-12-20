Sweet Tooth? Gudbud Has Got Amazing Ice Cream Flavors Which Can't Be Missed!

GudBud is an ice cream sundae very popular in Mangalore and is supposed to be on the must-have list irrespective of you being a foodie or not. For all of you who are a big fan of Mangalore’s GudBud, fret not, there is a more authentic version now available in Namma Bengaluru. There are various versions of GudBud available across Bangalore, while I haven’t tried all of them, recently tried this place which has the same iconic name, GudBud, and I believe are more authentic than the rest. Though they have two variations of GudBud, the classic and the Shahi version, I decided to stick to the classics. It’s a very simple but delicious sundae, with a bottom layer of vanilla Icecream, some fresh tropical fruits, maybe some nuts, topped with a generous scoop of strawberry Icecream, then some jelly, and a final topping of Kesar Icecream, quite simple don’t you think. Wrong, the cross-section and the combination of this sundae is something that plays around in your palate, and it’s hard to describe. No wonder this is such an iconic sundae and there is a huge fan base of this delicious goodness. And the brand of Icecream they use matters a lot in terms of the flavour profile. They do have, Icecream pizza, tiramisu and a whole lot of sundaes that make you drool and come back for more. Must visit, my rating for GudBud Sundae is 5 stars all the way, do try and let me know how good it was.