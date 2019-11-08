Head To The Largest Teppanyaki Restaurant In the City To Make This Weekend Awesome

Pebble is BACK! And it’s better than ever. One of the country’s oldest running bars for over two decades (woah!), is now back with a brand new look and feel. From being a legendary club to now the most aesthetic Pan-Asian restaurant, Pebble has always evolved with time, and we like this one best! The massive one acre space in Jaymahal (next to Palace Grounds) has been recently renovated & relaunched. Now, it is the country’s largest teppanyaki restaurant.

Bringing the finest Japanese cuisine to you, teppanyaki is their speciality. Wondering what’s “teppanyaki”? It’s a type of Japanese cuisine, derived from the words “teppan” which means iron plate and “yaki” which means boiled, grilled or pan-fried. In addition to this, sample something from their amazing Pan-Asian menu (with unlimited options too), specially curated cocktails and a vibe that no other place in Bangalore has. Seems like it will offer great food for your tummy, and amazing photos for the ‘gram. You can thank us for this one later.

Pebble has an elaborate menu that’s great value for money. There is live teppanyaki (veg and non-veg) that steals the show, but if that’s not your jam, they have Chinese, Thai and amazing cocktails to accompany your food. The place is just perfect for big corporate get togethers, spending some chill time with your friends, or even bae. They have an indoor and outdoor section, so don’t forget to take some really nice pictures. Be it any occasion that you want to celebrate, Pebble will make it right for you!