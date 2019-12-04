With Pretty Decor & Amazing Wine Collection, This Outlet Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Casual Dining

Basil Bistro

HSR, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2064, 24th Main Road, Vanganahalli, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Basil Bistro: This newly opened place in Hsr has everything at top-notch quality. Amazing ambience with wooden decor and unique seating arrangements. They have an exotic wine collection, so if you are wine lover you should definitely try it out. They have nice cocktails collection based on wine. I tried their watermelon slush cocktail it was extraordinary. Started with Almond and Broccoli soup, followed by garlic mushrooms and dried Tomato spinach stuffed ravioli. In dessert, we had Mango Rasmalai and Paan short at the end. Overall amazing experience and they accept zomato gold as well. They have different offers for weekdays so make sure you take benefit of it.

No parking space

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae.

