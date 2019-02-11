Having been around since 2008, this sheesha lounge has a menu that is bound to please you. Flavours like grape, vanilla and cappuccino along with their signature mixes (pick from mild or strong ones) like Brainfreezer and Apple Crumble will spoil you for choice. And, if you need any more reason to get you going, they have happy hours (11am-5pm) when you have a 1+1 offer on the sheeshas as well as an offer that lets you get a regular one free when you order a hookah with an ice base. They recently introduced combos which include starters and coolers along with your choice of hookah.