Invited for a sneak peek on the eve of the actual launch of Kalyan Nagar’s Hoppipola, we were first directed towards the crowded bar. There, we ordered the rather vibrant-looking bar special, I.Q. Served in a glass that was shaped like a bulb and topped off with a straw, the deep-red drink came with vodka, cranberry juice, watermelon and passion fruit. While we didn’t get much of the passion fruit, the rest of the ingredients were enough to bring a spring in our step. Compared to this, the LIIT that seemed to be missing a few potent ingredients was a washout.

In between sips, we were served best sellers from the starters. Our votes went to the Smokin Carlos, a flaky pastry fashioned like a cigar, stuffed with gooey cheese and also a good hit of chilli. We also loved the Mojos, or as mere mortals call them — potato wedges. They were perfectly crisped and seasoned well. The Muncher’s Favourite, crispy balls of chicken also hit the right spot. However, the Harissan Paneer was a sore miss. The skewered chunks of cheese were coated with a robust spice mix. But in reality, it had no effect on the paneer. We also didn’t think much of the bland, deep-fried fish fingers.