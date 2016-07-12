While there is no dearth of restaurants in Kalyan Nagar, the bars have been slow to catch up. The arrival of Hoppipola, therefore, will bring much cheer to revelers here. And considering the drinks are cheaps and the food packs a punch, we reckon this one’s a keeper.
Hoppipola Brings Wallet-Friendly Cocktails And Bar Nibbles To Kalyan Nagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Mojos, Smokin Carlos, Muncher’s Favourite
Sip On
I.Q
Winning For
Their pocket-friendly cocktails that partner up splendidly with bar nibbles.
Lowdown On Ambience
Like in the other outlets, this Hoppipola too sports white with pops of colour everywhere. There’s a wall covered with brightly-painted old-world phones, seats done up in a sunny yellow and mellow blues, and windows painted in different hues. If you need to do more than just sipping on your drink, you can take your pick from the stack of board games and comics they have.
What’s On The Menu?
Invited for a sneak peek on the eve of the actual launch of Kalyan Nagar’s Hoppipola, we were first directed towards the crowded bar. There, we ordered the rather vibrant-looking bar special, I.Q. Served in a glass that was shaped like a bulb and topped off with a straw, the deep-red drink came with vodka, cranberry juice, watermelon and passion fruit. While we didn’t get much of the passion fruit, the rest of the ingredients were enough to bring a spring in our step. Compared to this, the LIIT that seemed to be missing a few potent ingredients was a washout.
In between sips, we were served best sellers from the starters. Our votes went to the Smokin Carlos, a flaky pastry fashioned like a cigar, stuffed with gooey cheese and also a good hit of chilli. We also loved the Mojos, or as mere mortals call them — potato wedges. They were perfectly crisped and seasoned well. The Muncher’s Favourite, crispy balls of chicken also hit the right spot. However, the Harissan Paneer was a sore miss. The skewered chunks of cheese were coated with a robust spice mix. But in reality, it had no effect on the paneer. We also didn’t think much of the bland, deep-fried fish fingers.
So We're Thinking...
Stick with the bar bites and a few signature cocktails to sing {or slur} a happy tune. Also, considering the space is pretty compact, you are going to have a hard time finding a spot to scooch into on weekends {especially since it is a favourite with college kids who love the prices here}.
Where: 5AC-430, 4th Floor {above Mainland China}, 5th A Cross, HRBR 2nd Stage, Kalyan Nagar
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Contact: +91 9880374563
Timings: 12:30pm-11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Other Outlets
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)