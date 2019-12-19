Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here

Hotel Janardhan serves lunch and dinner, but, it is breakfast that you need to stop by for. The place buzzes with the chatter of patrons and clanking vessels. The minute you take your seat, a waiter appears and rattles out the menu. This is not a place for chit chat, you see. We recommend that you start off with the Chow Chow Bath {khara + kesari bath}. Speckled with curry leaves, the khara bath is well-seasoned and cooked to a smoothness. Mix it up with the coconut chutney for added spiciness. The Kesari Bath is a shiny yellow blob whose sweetness is underlined by the generous amounts of ghee that it has been cooked in.

Next, get the Masala Dosa. While the hotel does make the potato-filling version as well, we suggest you go with the sagoo version. What you get is a largish yet evenly crisp dosa that’s stuffed with a lightly spiced, creamy sagoo that’s made from a range of diced vegetables.

There are two ways to end your outing at Janardhan. With warm jamuns, that come soaking in syrup and are wonderfully soft, or with a ceramic cup filled with their refreshing filter coffee. Either way, you’ll finish up in style.

Stopping by for lunch? Do try their pocket-friendly thali. For a INR 115, you get soft chappatis, the size of your hand, that pairs well with the lightly-spiced vegetable curry and sabzi that comes tossed in plenty of coconut. While the sambhar is pretty flavourful, we didn’t think too much of the watery rasam. Small cups of curd and payasam, round off the meal.