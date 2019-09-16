Delish Indian Food & Global Cuisine, Head To The Bangalore Cafe Now!

The Bangalore Cafe: All vegetarian Cafe serving modern Indian and global cuisine. With outdoor seating, fast service and great food. It's a great place to head out and chill over good food in Bangalore central area, on double road Shanthi Nagar. Must try: -Tandoori Cigars with Tobacco leaves stuffing -Kala pav Bhaji, some of the best we have tried in Bangalore -Pasta, well made -Coffee Rasmalai -Bull Doser Mocktail