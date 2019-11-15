Incredible Quick Bites At A Hole Lotta Love, Head Here Right Now!

A Hole Lotta Love' cafe truly has my heart. The cafe is situated opposite Jyothi Nivas College, Koramangala. It definitely has a homely vibe and the food is one of the best of this place! Another thing that caught my eye was their snooker table, their bookshelf, vinyl of 'Pink Floyd' 'The Beatles' and other prominent artists. You could sit on the chairs with your friends (and/or) your date or sit on the cozy bean bags and read your favourite book from the shelf! Besides that, they also have antiques displayed like the typewriter, vase, Hennessey whiskey glass bottle, paintings, and quotes stuck on the walls! (Psst....they also played my favourite country music jam!) This is that one place you'd visit all your life and never get bored of! Here's the review of A Hole Lotta Love Cafe, Koramangala. The place is aesthetic and cozy enough for you to read their books on the shelf or grooving to some country music or even play snooker with your friends. The price is definitely affordable and the food is way beyond delicious and the place is eco-friendly! (Recommendation by my Homies) Dirty Fries (Chicken)- Fries comprising of pork and chicken, probably one of the best things you would ever eat! Overloaded with cheese and barbecue sauce, you'd definitely want to lick your fingers (and the plate too). Hash Browns- Did you actually think this is something illegal? Well, this dish comprises of fried medium brown potato patties that are best had with tobasco sauce. Popcorn chicken- Deep fried chicken dipped in barbecue sauce and cheese. This is served piping hot and spicy! Coke float- Just another chill drink comprising of Coco cola topped with vanilla icecream. Iced shaken fresh mint with a hint of orange- This drink sure has a hint of tangy-ness and boosts up your day!