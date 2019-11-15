This Restaurant Is A Delight For All Vegetarians, Drop By Now!

Street storyss is surely among one of the fav places. This is a small restaurant located next toSuryawamshi, Indiranagar. It has a capacity of around 30-40 pax. This place has won the award for best unique vegetarian restaurant 2019. They have infusion foods and tastes so good. Best dishes * Thai corn cake * Textures of eggplant * Khow suey * Frozen Gulkand kheer Started off with mushroom soup which was really delicious and then we tried Avacado mousse which was perfect and then Thai corn Cake was so yummy that it will leave you speechless. Bamboo shoots was very unique in itself. Textures of eggplant are everyone's fav here and must try Desserts were all delicious and the chocolate story has a Fusion of popcorn and brownie with ice-cream, but personally, I didn't like the popcorn infusion as it doesn't go along with the dessert, 😅 But overall every dish was made into perfection and you'll keep needing more.