Romantic, Authentic And With The Best Tiramisu, Hit Up This Italian Restaurant For A Celebration

If you’re looking for some top-notch, authentic Italian flavours, and more specifically the earthy flavours of Naples, head to Bene. With Chef Roberto Apa helming the culinary brigade here, you know you’re in safe hands. We started off with Gamberi in Agrodolce Gamberi, a flawless sweet and sour prawn with an interesting pasta kataifi, venere rice and a citrusy tartare sauce. Then came the soothing Zuppa Di Patate which will remind your of home (even if you’re not Italian). Made from potato, onion and chicken stock with chunks of chicken, it’s rather filling so maybe have just this and mains, unless you’re sharing. Or pick Straccitella, another satisfying option.

The Beetroot Risotto is a fine vegetarian choice, but meat eater, go for the Risotto Ai Funghi Porcini E Capesate, anyway. Made with Vilone nano rice (usually typical to South Italy), porcini mushrooms, scallops and pink pepper, it’s a nice blend of sea and earthy ingredients. The pièce de résistance however, is Costolette di Agnello. A signature New Zealand lamb rack that is made n the traditional Italian marination of red wine, grappa, sage, rosemary, black pepper, juniper berries and cloves, you can get a whiff of the aromas the instant it comes out of the kitchen. The fluffy mash it comes with makes it even better! There are salmon and sea bass options, and we vouch for the fishiness!