JP Nagar's Brewery Is New Waterhole Worth Visiting

Levitate, a new addition to the microbreweries in Bangalore. Its ambiance is eye-catching and a magical one. You might be welcomed with balancing chairs. You might also the barrels balancing at the edge of the rooftop. Their specialty is their beer and delicious food. Ambiance: This place is being divided into 2 portions, a lower seating and the rooftop. The lower seating is well designed with the sweet decor. The rooftop is worth seating with an open bar and amazing music to enjoy your beer. Samplers - we had our samplers and I liked them. I enjoy the wheat light which was smooth. I recommend this. Appetizers - I started with a strange dish which was unexpectedly delicious. That was Rava Upma Cheese Balls. The Upma stuffed with cheese and fried with crumbs. Innovative and delicious I loved it. Vietnamese Loaded fried - delicious, well covered with hoisin, sriracha, and garlic mayonnaise. Mushroom and Mozzarella - Loved it, the mushrooms were well tossed with basil pesto and sundried tomatoes. Worth every bite. Recommended Masala Papad Crusted Paneer - good, the paneer was soft and well cooked. Broccoli 65 - That's a twist, I loved it. Baked Potato Skin - amazing, baked potato skin stuffed with onion spinach and topped with cheese. Its a must try dish. Farmer grilled veggie pizza - amazing, being a pizza fan this was a show stopper. Thai Green Curry - always a fan and goes well with rice. Overall the food is amazing. The service was good. I would love to visit this place again with my friends.