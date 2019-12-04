Guess what? Toast On Terrace, a restro-bar is located on Kanakapura road, right next to Yelchenhalli Metro station. Sip your drink and have yummy food while watching the metro zoom past you on a terrace! The outdoor-indoor seating is perfect for any weather. The place looks Insta worthy in every way. There's more, every Thursday there's LIVE MUSIC!! Oh if you're worried about missing your favourite match while you're out, they've got it handled, there are screens to watch your team play as well! Stop scrolling, this is the place you've to be this evening!
Just A Toast On Terrace Evening With Your Squad!
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
If there was live music everyday
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
