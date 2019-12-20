Giving traditional millet based foods a spiffy makeover, Kaulige Foods does healthy cakes, breads and ready mixes, along with the regional avatars of course. They also have a kiosk on Brigade Road and options for online shopping.
Khichidi, Carrot Cake, and Gluten Free Breads: Kaulige Foods Offers Everything Millets
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Shortcut
How Was The Experience?
Kaulige Foods offers a bunch of millets — from their rice forms to ready mixes which include options such as khichdi, and multi millet rotis and also a section dedicated to gluten free millet breads, high fibre millet cakes with nuts and raisins and even a millet enriched carrot cake version. Expect everything from barnyard millet to foxtail, pearl and sorghum. Their kiosk on Brigade Road, is a good place to go an try out their products or even pack some mixes home. Don’t have time to trudge all the way to Brigade Road? Then just order online. Millets are a great way to keep yourself fuller, without having to worry about calories too much. Perfect for post workout meals!
What Did You Like?
I have tried their Ready Mixes such as the Multi Millet Khichdi Mix, which got a thumbs up from me because of the home style dish which uses very little oil. Wish they added more vegetables to the mix though.
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)