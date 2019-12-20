Khichidi, Carrot Cake, and Gluten Free Breads: Kaulige Foods Offers Everything Millets

Kaulige Foods offers a bunch of millets — from their rice forms to ready mixes which include options such as khichdi, and multi millet rotis and also a section dedicated to gluten free millet breads, high fibre millet cakes with nuts and raisins and even a millet enriched carrot cake version. Expect everything from barnyard millet to foxtail, pearl and sorghum. Their kiosk on Brigade Road, is a good place to go an try out their products or even pack some mixes home. Don’t have time to trudge all the way to Brigade Road? Then just order online. Millets are a great way to keep yourself fuller, without having to worry about calories too much. Perfect for post workout meals!