Sink Your Teeth Into Delicious Kebabs At These Restaurants In Town

Just driving past this old favourite in Frazer Town can get you hungry (we, of course, speak with experience). Come by to this shop on any evening (although they are open for business in the afternoons, they don’t have a lot of kebabs on offer) and you’ll have to make your way past a crowd to get to the front of the shop where the marinated kebabs are hung. If you are a big kebab fan, we recommend that you just pack home a plate of each. However, if you are picky, try their soft Malai Kababs that come coated with generous amounts of, well, malai (cream) before being dunked in the tandoor. The charred edges are perfectly paired with the creaminess of the pieces. The deep-fried, regular kebabs like Lhasoni kebabs, Peshawari kebabs and Sikandari kebabs have our heart too. Prices here start at INR 35 for kebabs.