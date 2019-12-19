Greasy Indian Chinese Done Well At Kim Lee, Indiranagar

We decided to do a work lunch one Friday afternoon. Our orders arrived within 45 minutes and we were happy to report that the portions were generous enough {per plate} to be shared amongst four hungry people. We decided to skip mains and ordered a Chicken Hakka Noodle, a Prawn Ribbon Noodle, Shitake Mushroom Rice with Chicken, and gravies such as Chilli Chicken and Chicken in Oyster Sauce.

The Shitake mushroom rice was a instant favourite with actual slivers of the said mushroom tossed in with chicken, veggies, egg, and green chillies making a really moreish fried rice and we mopped this up with the spicy Chilli Chicken gravy. The chicken in oyster sauce, came with baby corn, carrots, and broccoli, all swimming in a glutinous cornflour heavy gravy. But the gravy itself was bland and didn’t quite cut it for us. The Prawn Ribbon Noodles, could have done with a bit of spice, but the flat noodles tossed with broccoli, prawns and other veggies was good enough when again eaten with the chilli chicken gravy. The Hakka noodle was done just as it should be with veggies, egg and chicken fried with noodles.