Looking for greasy, but soul-comforting food, with spicy gravies, fragrant fried rice and all other staples of Indian Chinese? Then Kim Lee is the restaurant that ought to be on your speed dial, especially you, Indiranagar folks.
Greasy Indian Chinese Done Well At Kim Lee, Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chilli Chicken, Shitake Mushroom Rice, Prawn Ribbon Noodles
Sip On
Fresh lime soda. You will need it to cut down all that grease, if you are visiting the restaurant.
Lowdown On The Ambience
If you work or live in the Indiranagar area, then it’s best to order in if you want a office lunch fix, or even want to tuck into a Chinese dinner while watching your favourite show on TV at home. The restaurant doesn’t really boast of an ambience, with just a regular seating and red and black decor scheme. If you are stopping by at the neighbouring Passport office for some work, then Kim Lee is a good place to grab some lunch while you wait for your paperwork to get done.
What's On The Menu?
We decided to do a work lunch one Friday afternoon. Our orders arrived within 45 minutes and we were happy to report that the portions were generous enough {per plate} to be shared amongst four hungry people. We decided to skip mains and ordered a Chicken Hakka Noodle, a Prawn Ribbon Noodle, Shitake Mushroom Rice with Chicken, and gravies such as Chilli Chicken and Chicken in Oyster Sauce.
The Shitake mushroom rice was a instant favourite with actual slivers of the said mushroom tossed in with chicken, veggies, egg, and green chillies making a really moreish fried rice and we mopped this up with the spicy Chilli Chicken gravy. The chicken in oyster sauce, came with baby corn, carrots, and broccoli, all swimming in a glutinous cornflour heavy gravy. But the gravy itself was bland and didn’t quite cut it for us. The Prawn Ribbon Noodles, could have done with a bit of spice, but the flat noodles tossed with broccoli, prawns and other veggies was good enough when again eaten with the chilli chicken gravy. The Hakka noodle was done just as it should be with veggies, egg and chicken fried with noodles.
So, We're Thinking...
If it is hearty Indian Chinese you are craving, then Kim Lee is your place to order from. They also have some Korean and Malay dishes on their menu, but we’d suggest you stay away from those and stick to what they do best: ‘Chindian’. The portions are generous {we were even left with decent leftovers} and the pricing is good value-for-money.
Where: 54, Double Road, Appareddy Palya, Indiranagar
Price: INR 800 for two
Contact: 080 41153277
Timings: Noon – 3.30pm and 7 – 11pm
