There’s a reason why Goa will always have a place in a million holiday travellers’ hearts. There are so many things uniquely Goan that are absolutely worth coming back for, over and over again. Kings Beer, solely brewed in the state of Goa, is one of them. Any trip to Goa that does not involve this beer would amount to sacrilege, unless of course, you’re a teetotaler. For INR 35, this smoky malt-scented, light pint is a steal. All great beers require great sides and it isn’t just chance that Goan cuisine has so much to offer by way of a perfect snack to go with beer. Here are a few Goan snacks that will play havoc with your taste buds while you’re on a pint-downing spree.
When In Goa, Do King's Beer Like A Local With These Regional Specials
Goan Sausage
Given its repeatedly successful pairing with a King’s beer, the Goan sausage is perhaps the queen of Goan cuisine. If you’ve ever walked through Mapusa market, you’ve mostly likely seen them hanging outside stalls. The Goan sausage is in some sense a pickled sausage { much like the Spanish chorizo, but spicier}. It is made of pork meat, vinegar, chilli, ginger, garlic, and other spices and often simply had with poi or pao, a local bread. You will find them in most restaurants around Goa but we recommend you try them at Souza Lobo in Calangute.
Where: Souza Lobo, Calangute Beach, Near Bandhodkar Statue, Calangute
Price: INR 1,200 for two
Contact: 0832 2276463
Calamari Fry
Next up, calamari fry. This is also found practically at every beach shack. Calamari Bathe & Binge in Candolim offers an irresistible plate. Squid, deep fried in batter is said to pair well with anything with bubbles. Crunchy and with the right amount of spice, you might want to avoid a plateful if you’re taking a bubble bath, but it’ll go fabulously well with your beer. It is served with a heavenly cheesy garlic dip.
Where: Dando Beach, Candolim, Bardez
Price: INR 1,500 for two
Contact: +91 9371703536
Fish Semolina
Fish fried in Semolina (called Rava in India) batter is common in Konkani/Goan cuisine. A plate of whitebait fry prepared in this style will go perfectly with that pint. It will certainly build your appetite for more. Try this at Bhatti Village in Nerul. While you’re there you might want to try the beef cutlets too. Be warned: Bhatti Village is well known for its wide range of authentic Goan dishes. Don’t be surprised if you consume a full course meal here.
Where: Bhatti Waddo, Nerul
Price: INR 500 for two
Contact: +91 9822184103
Crab Masala
Kurlya Sukke (crab masala) is a must for the seafood lover. It is an authentic Goan preparation of crab. Don’t be intimidated by the tedious process of getting past the shell; it will truly be worth it. Try this at Britto’s at Baga beach.
Where: 614, Calangute-Baga Road, Baga
Price: INR 1,400 for two
Contact: 0832 2277331
Goan Anchovies Fry
Golden anchovies are popular and very common along most coasts, but the Goan Mandeli fry preparation stands out a mile. An extra crunch is added by the semolina {rava}, very similar to the whitebait fry. The importance of the size of a starter is often overlooked. Mandeli is perfect. It fits right in your mouth and it does not require the extra effort of using a knife and fork. We recommend that you try this at Viva Panjim in Panjim.
Where: 178, Altinho, Panjim
Price: INR 800 for two
Contact: 0832 2422405
This post first appeared on Byond Travel.
