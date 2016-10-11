When In Goa, Do King's Beer Like A Local With These Regional Specials

There’s a reason why Goa will always have a place in a million holiday travellers’ hearts. There are so many things uniquely Goan that are absolutely worth coming back for, over and over again. Kings Beer, solely brewed in the state of Goa, is one of them. Any trip to Goa that does not involve this beer would amount to sacrilege, unless of course, you’re a teetotaler. For INR 35, this smoky malt-scented, light pint is a steal. All great beers require great sides and it isn’t just chance that Goan cuisine has so much to offer by way of a perfect snack to go with beer. Here are a few Goan snacks that will play havoc with your taste buds while you’re on a pint-downing spree.