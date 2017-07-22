9 Cafes With The Coolest Decor In Koramangala

There’s no denying that Koramangala is the hub of cafes, restaurants and pretty much anything and everything to do with eating and drinking. But cafes that bring that vibe of making you feel a certain way? Well, we’ve jotted down our favourites {in no particular order} of all those we think make great places with decor that is everything inspiring! Some might make you feel like never leaving while you’d wish for your home to be like the others. Go on, be excited!

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

Om Made Cafe

Cafe D’Hide

A relatively small, unassuming place, tucked away near Tim Tai, Cafe D’Hide is one of our favourite haunts. With its white-and-green theme, exposed-brick design on the walls and shelves holding small potted plants and jars, the place is pretty enough to lure us in every time we pass by. Even if it’s just for a cup of their Hot Chocolate or for devouring their Seafood Pizza.

Cafe D'hide

130, 1st Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

Quirky framed artwork, burnt-brick walls, fairy lights in bird cages and wooden ladders used as book shelves make this cafe more than just warm. If this isn’t enough, dig into their satisfying waffles with a million toppings to choose from.

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

GM Arcade, 1st Floor, 59, Industrial Layout, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Onesta

The cozy cafe is set in a what was perhaps a bungalow once. It has a tiny al fresco area with pretty garden furniture and the decor inside is mostly white and blue with an area devoted to a deli and an open-plan kitchen.

Onesta

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Dyu Art Cafe

An old-school bungalow with pristine white walls converted into a cafe, this place, with its open courtyard, spots of greenery, cemented seats, gabled roof and oxide flooring, is the kind that will make you feel like you’ve walked into an old Kerala-style house. And there’s plenty of artwork around too, to gawk at. Binge on their chocolate cake for best results!

Dyu Art Cafe

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

A Cafe

The interiors of the cafe will remind you of a parlour straight out of an Enid Blyton book. Think vintage floral wallpaper, bits of odds and ends, little vintage boxes, an optician’s eye chart pinned to one of the walls, books, an old mirrored cupboard and a handwritten menu on a blackboard. The al fresco seating is strung with fairy lights, comfortable seating and wooden tables. Sip on a cup of hot chocolate while you get lost in a book and dream away.

A Cafe

11, 7th Cross Road, Next To Raheja Residency, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Cafe Medley

Spread across two floors, Cafe Medley projects a beachy, shack-like vibe. Chairs and tables in bright pops of colour, cane swings that double up as cozy chairs and a really carefree vibe make this place a heavy draw. A chilled blueberry iced tea should add to the experience.

Cafe Medley

473, 17th C Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Om Made Cafe

Rooftop seating with a great view, laid back vibes that channel Goa and soothing music in the background – you might never run out of reasons to head to Om Made Cafe. With quiches, sandwiches, burgers and creamy pastas to pick from, the space is just perfect for a Sunday brunch or even dinner on a breezy evening to watch the city lights.

Om Made Cafe

136, Above Gold's Gym, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Mustard Cafe

All-white interiors, paper lamps with yellow lights and a whole wall full of books is what we’re digging at Mustard Cafe. Apart from this, they have shelves of trinkets including picture frames, cups and paper boxes that can be purchased and gifted to people you love.

Mustard Cafe

1053, 1st Floor, Above Natural's Salon, 80 Feet Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

154 Breakfast Club

154 Breakfast Club’s decor include a chalkboard menu, minimalist wooden chairs {that will take your right back to school} and cutlery stands that resemble the Rubik’s cube. In the evenings, gorging on some greasy bacon and salami under the fairy lights will make the experience 10x more delish.

154 Breakfast Club

154, 8th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

