Lady Fish, Squid And Prawn: Kudla Serves Top-Notch Mangalorean Seafood Dishes

We got the rava fried kane {lady fish}, prawn ghee roast, and batter-fried squid rings, roasted with butter garlic and pepper. The kane was soft and succulent. Yum! The rava fry isn’t too spicy, so if you want to up the ante, ask for the masala version. Also, if you really want it Mangalorean-style, request the chef to make slits on the side of the kane — it’ll get rid of all those tiny bones. The prawn ghee roast was rich, spicy and absolutely doused in ghee — just the way we like it! The squid was ordered on a bit of a whim, and we were very taken aback by how flavourful and incredibly tender it was.