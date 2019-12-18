Satiate Your Sweet Cravings With Scrumptious Desserts At This Eatery!

Lavonne was long due for the dessert tasting. I had one "Hazelnut Exotica" dessert, it tastes equally good as it looks. The various flavors can be savored and distinguished in every bite. I also had a "Chocolate & Raspberry Cake", their desserts taste so freshly made. And the presentation is marvelous. A baking academy also runs by the same name in the same building. This is one of the very few cafes I visit frequently. I have also tried one "Grilled Chicken Sandwich", but I'm not much impressed with the food like the desserts. I absolutely loved their "Belgian Hot Chocolate", served with marshmallows. The taste and the texture are so tempting. It's one of the best hot chocolates I have had. This place is highly recommended for the mouth-watering desserts and of course the Hot Chocolate. The ambiance is very classy and English. The soothing music keeps the mood tranquil. I shall definitely visit multiple times.