This Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Amazing Delicacies With A Pretty Ambience!

Le Charcoal is a casual dining restaurant in Brookfield, The place is easy to find as it is on the ITPL main road, one of the decent casual dining restaurants in the area. The ambience of the restaurant is very much inviting with semi-open air and outdoor open air seating. outdoor seating where you can watch the streets of the ITPL, ideal for enjoying some fresh air and sunshine while being shaded. food menu is North Indian, Chinese and Mediterranean. we tried bunch of food from starters, main course to desserts. starters are amazing, we had corn cheese tikki, shabnab ke moti and peshwari paneer tikka. the presentation of malai kofta was really mesmerizing, loved the taste achari kharari paneer, the Indian breads and desserts were pretty decent. we had couple of mocktails to sip in between on our lunch and all the mocktails were very refreshing. Courteous and Friendly Staff, Prompt Service. the presentation was good, timely delivery of the food.