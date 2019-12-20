Explore
BTM layout
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in BTM layout
Paratha Pandey
Indulge In Delicious Chole Bhature & Parathas At This Outlet In Btm!
BTM layout
Yoyoso
From Stationery To Organisers, Stock Up On Kawaii Products At This Store
BTM layout
Mangatram's
From Chole Bhature To Punjabi Parathas, This Place In Btm Has It All!
BTM layout
Cream Artisan
New Place Alert! BTM got itself a new place for desserts
BTM layout
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Now At Vega City, Drop By Now!
BTM layout
Chai Days
Conversations With Your Squad Over Chai At Chai Days
BTM layout
Fattoush
Mutton Rogan Josh Or Biryani, This Restaurant In BTM Is Perfect For Sunday Brunch
BTM layout
The Marash - Turkish Delight
Earn Your Ice Cream The Hard Way At This Ice Cream Kiosk In Vega City
BTM layout
Galito's
Meat Lovers? Galitos Serves Some Amazing Chicken Dishes!
BTM layout
Kama Ayurveda
Keep Kam And Head Straight To This Luxury Ayurveda Bath & Body Store AT Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Women'Secret
Bras To Night Wear: This Store In Vega City Mall Is Your One Stop Shop For Pretty Lingerie
BTM layout
Global Desi
Head To Global Desi At Vega City Mall For All Your Boho Chic Shopping Needs!
BTM layout
Budapest Bake Inn
Treat Yourself With Delicious Chimney Cones At Budapest Bake Inn
BTM layout
Mia By Tanishq
#Fun And Fashionable, Just Like You. Mia By Tanishq Has Launched Their New Store In Vega City, Go Get Your Favourite Jewellery Pieces
BTM layout
BTM Lake
The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
Assam Cane
Cane Up Your Home With Balcony And Outdoor Furniture From This Shop
BTM layout
Belgian Waffle Factory
Everyday We're Waffling At This New Belgian Waffle Place In Town! 😋
BTM layout
Cold Stone Creamery
This Summers, Try An American Style Creamery With Amazing Flavours In Namma City
BTM layout
Finger Krafts
Mould Your Love With This Life Casting Store In Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Lassi Villa
A Hidden Gem In Btm With Some Fancy Ice Creams And Desserts In The Menu
BTM layout
