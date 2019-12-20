BTM layout

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in BTM layout

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Paratha Pandey
Fast Food Restaurants

Paratha Pandey

Indulge In Delicious Chole Bhature & Parathas At This Outlet In Btm!
BTM layout
Department Stores
image - Yoyoso
Department Stores

Yoyoso

From Stationery To Organisers, Stock Up On Kawaii Products At This Store
BTM layout
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mangatram's
Fast Food Restaurants

Mangatram's

From Chole Bhature To Punjabi Parathas, This Place In Btm Has It All!
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Artisan
Dessert Parlours

Cream Artisan

New Place Alert! BTM got itself a new place for desserts
BTM layout
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now At Vega City, Drop By Now!
BTM layout
Cafes
image - Chai Days
Cafes

Chai Days

Conversations With Your Squad Over Chai At Chai Days
BTM layout
Casual Dining
image - Fattoush
Casual Dining

Fattoush

Mutton Rogan Josh Or Biryani, This Restaurant In BTM Is Perfect For Sunday Brunch
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - The Marash - Turkish Delight
Dessert Parlours

The Marash - Turkish Delight

Earn Your Ice Cream The Hard Way At This Ice Cream Kiosk In Vega City
BTM layout
Casual Dining
image - Galito's
Casual Dining

Galito's

Meat Lovers? Galitos Serves Some Amazing Chicken Dishes!
BTM layout
Bath & Body Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Bath & Body Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Keep Kam And Head Straight To This Luxury Ayurveda Bath & Body Store AT Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Women'Secret
Clothing Stores

Women'Secret

Bras To Night Wear: This Store In Vega City Mall Is Your One Stop Shop For Pretty Lingerie
BTM layout
Clothing Stores
image - Global Desi
Clothing Stores

Global Desi

Head To Global Desi At Vega City Mall For All Your Boho Chic Shopping Needs!
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - Budapest Bake Inn
Dessert Parlours

Budapest Bake Inn

Treat Yourself With Delicious Chimney Cones At Budapest Bake Inn
BTM layout
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

#Fun And Fashionable, Just Like You. Mia By Tanishq Has Launched Their New Store In Vega City, Go Get Your Favourite Jewellery Pieces
BTM layout
Tourist Attractions
image - BTM Lake
Tourist Attractions

BTM Lake

The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
Furniture Stores
image - Assam Cane
Furniture Stores

Assam Cane

Cane Up Your Home With Balcony And Outdoor Furniture From This Shop
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - Belgian Waffle Factory
Dessert Parlours

Belgian Waffle Factory

Everyday We're Waffling At This New Belgian Waffle Place In Town! 😋
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - Cold Stone Creamery
Dessert Parlours

Cold Stone Creamery

This Summers, Try An American Style Creamery With Amazing Flavours In Namma City
BTM layout
Gift Shops
image - Finger Krafts
Gift Shops

Finger Krafts

Mould Your Love With This Life Casting Store In Vega City Mall
BTM layout
Dessert Parlours
image - Lassi Villa
Dessert Parlours

Lassi Villa

A Hidden Gem In Btm With Some Fancy Ice Creams And Desserts In The Menu
BTM layout
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
BTM layout?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE