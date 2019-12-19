Organic Restaurant? Escape The Craze Of City Life At Hungry Buffalo

Nestled on a quiet street in Jayanagar, Hungry Buffalo is ideal to relax in a zen environment, and escape the craze of city life! The owners of this unique space have converted a beautiful house into a restaurant themed around healthy organic food. Surrounded by 700 kinds of plants, this place is rustic, earthy and lovely. Order a delicious meal, pick a book up or handicrafts whose workings will puzzle you from many of the choices you have. A big bonus about dining here is your introduction to the creative community and like-minded people.