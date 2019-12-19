Organic Restaurant? Escape The Craze Of City Life At Hungry Buffalo

Cafes

Hungry Buffalo

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

43, Mountain Street, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nestled on a quiet street in Jayanagar, Hungry Buffalo is ideal to relax in a zen environment, and escape the craze of city life! The owners of this unique space have converted a beautiful house into a restaurant themed around healthy organic food. Surrounded by 700 kinds of plants, this place is rustic, earthy and lovely. Order a delicious meal, pick a book up or handicrafts whose workings will puzzle you from many of the choices you have. A big bonus about dining here is your introduction to the creative community and like-minded people.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing needs a change here

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family

