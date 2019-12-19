Nestled on a quiet street in Jayanagar, Hungry Buffalo is ideal to relax in a zen environment, and escape the craze of city life! The owners of this unique space have converted a beautiful house into a restaurant themed around healthy organic food. Surrounded by 700 kinds of plants, this place is rustic, earthy and lovely. Order a delicious meal, pick a book up or handicrafts whose workings will puzzle you from many of the choices you have. A big bonus about dining here is your introduction to the creative community and like-minded people.
Organic Restaurant? Escape The Craze Of City Life At Hungry Buffalo
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing needs a change here
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Kids, Family
