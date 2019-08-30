Consider yourself a Bollywood fanatic and have long-wished for a space to live those B-town dreams? Well, head over to Badmaash lounge located in the heart of Koramangala and indulge in the extra funk and luxury of the typical movie set interiors. Don't believe us? Read on to know more about how this restaurant is goals for those Hinglish party fantasies with extravagantly presented food, drinks, ambiance, music and more!
Love Bollywood & Indian Food? Head To This Koramangala Lounge To Chill With Fusion Music, Cocktails & Indian Food!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Right from cinematic interiors of regal lighting, dramatic furniture and the sass of animal prints, to the presentation of their sumptuous drinks and food, Badmaash does not fail to play you through party-high moments that you will absolutely love! And guess who their spirit animal is? The tiger mascot amps up the energy of this stunning space even more! Whether you like Bollywood music or not, the lively vibe from this one will get you tapping your feet in moments.
How rare it is to find a stunning lounge that also serves up Indian fusion cocktails? Well, at Badmaash, the menu has layers of twists and surprises with their Anna special, Holy basil, Kokan cooler and Bengali mojito. Gorge a delicious amalgamation of Indian cuisine with Western classics, amplified by the kind of presentation you have never experienced before. Our favourites are the Kebabs, Paneer Mille-feuille, Dal Makhni and Tandoori lobster.
While you are here, don’t forget to wrap your platter with their decadent shahi tukda.
So, We’re Saying…
Basically, Badmaash is the star of the town! Amidst its vibrant aura, it is also the home to some of the most ravishing DJ nights on Fridays and Saturdays, with comparatively relaxing acoustic Sunday nights. Don’t these tick all our party needs? Yasss!
