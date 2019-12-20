OK, we won’t lie to you. This place is expensive. But you can’t really put a price tag on paradise, can you? If you want to be hidden away from the rest of humanity {and the results of the American elections} and unwinding in the lap of luxury is the only thing on your agenda, pack your bags and set GPS to Ibnii.

Make your way past hills and vales of coffee plantations before you find yourself amidst a large lake with a bridge across it, villas with pools and those that remind you of indulgent versions of log cabins. It was love at first sight for us, when we chanced up the dreamy coffee lounge – Kaldi Kappee. Perched on the lake side, the glass cabin is our favourite place for the peaceful vibes. But the room aren’t too far in second spot!

The wooden cottages are at a height and give the effect of living in a tree house, but with luxury that we can get used to. Ceiling to floor windows, cosy beds right out of Enid Blyton books, and 40 kinds of birds — that is the life! And if you hear a knock at your door, it might just be the majestic and Malabar Rufus woodpecker.

If you like the contemporary feel, and a pool at hand, pick the KopiLuwak — exotic and indulgent, like the coffee. Completely eco-friendly but not backing down on the luxe factor, the villas are whitewashed, lead straight out onto a plunge pool and even have a jacuzzi for when you want to up the romance and get steamy.