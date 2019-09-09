This Iconic Restaurant in Jayanagar Serves Authentic South Indian Food

With over eight decades of serving people high-quality food, Maiyas at Jayanagar is an iconic restaurant in Bangalore. Located at Jayanagar 4th block, Maiyas is well known around the city for their South Indian menu. The dosa thali at Maiyas, Jayanagar is a must try as well their filter coffee priced at INR 40.

Maiyas Jayanagar has a total of four floors with each floor serving something different for anyone who walks in. They have their own individual kitchen along with the master kitchen on the fourth floor. The third floor is dedicated to a fine dining experience for all those South Indian food lovers. It is called Swarna Mandir where they serve South Indian meals in pure silverware, making it a royal affair. The third floor also serves North Indian food at Dancing Kadai which is made by the master chefs from the north of India. The first and second floors serve South Indian dishes made with traditional recipes and spices. The ground floor, Maiyas sells its range of packaged products, ice-cream, egg-less pastries, baked goods, beverages and more. The ground floor has an exclusive takeaway counter and also their famous coffee counter.



Check out their breakfast combo with idli, vada, coffee and kharabath at just INR 90 and for INR 25 extra, you can add poori masala, masala dosa or rava idli to your meal. Maiyas Jayanagar has now expanded in other parts of the city, serving authentic South Indian food across Bangalore.

