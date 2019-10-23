Mediterranean Food Served In Your Neighbourhood, Drop By Now!

A Mediterranean themed cafe with a vast variety of options to choose from with the decors inspired by native European concept and cuisines designed in such a way u get to taste all the best and different food across 21 countries. I was surprised how they have given more importance to the food than the place itself as the area might seem small but the food will satisfy you when served let that be the way it's presented or taste Had the following, * Cheese Manakeesh: The pizza we call Margherita is made here with different cheese options * Cheese tower: If you love Cheese you got to go here for this two cheese layered patty with few sauces for add ons and the way they add more cheese just so satisfying. I loved it completely * Feta cheese Fatayer: Parcels filled with the right amount of feta cheese to balance the sour taste of the cheese is a must-try * Roasted Eggplant & Halloumi Parcels: The eggplant is sliced into a thin layer and wrapped around a block of halloumi cheese be aware this particular block of cheese is meant to be very sour its served in 4 blocks Exceptional variety of desserts, * Baklava; Nutty dessert * Kunafa: Cheesy dessert * Qatayef Asafir : Made of dates unique and new