Melange- Known For Biggest Buffet In Town!

There is no better plan for the weekend than having a sumptuous meal. One of the best and largest buffets I have ever experienced. Melange is the best choice for having such an amazing experience for its ambience and taste of the food. Started with vegetable soup, not a fan of soup but that aroma made me try this dish and its yummy. There are many varieties of starters of vegetarian and non-vegetarian and I personally loved Cheese dynamites with ricotta & Cheddar cheese multigrain bread and normal bread with hummus. I loved the hummus they serve. The main course is the best to enjoy real food taste. In vegetarian, they have Hing Jeera Aloo, Dal Makhani, Dal Tadka, Paneer tikka masala which is must-try. In non-vegetarian, Kadai Murgh, Nalli Nihari Chicken Lasagna is delicious. In desserts, there are wide varieties of dishes one is best than the other. It is incredible to have all those at one place and excellent in their taste. It's one of the biggest buffets in town with quote number of desserts in their menu. Had a great experience and fun!!!