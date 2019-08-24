This Indiranagar Parlour Does Irish Whiskey Creme & Even Kinder Joy Flavoured Gelato

When it comes to gelato, no one can do it as good as them Italianos. And thankfully, the freshly-churned gelato at Milano is in safe hands with Giancarlo Segalini (who learnt this fine art in Milan). After opening in Kochi, in 2015, Milano entered Bangalore by setting up shop in Indiranagar. The decor is white and that only serves to highlight the splashes of colour that the rows of gelato create. Milano looks like a shiny, happy place, just as an ice cream parlour ought to look like. The scoops are available in waffle cones, cups, as topping on crepes, in sundaes and pretty much on anything. They will even shape it like a flower before they present it to you in a cone.

Their Extra Dark Chocolate is as enticing with its hardcore cacao flavours as is their Whiskey Irish Creme with its undertones of the alcohol. The strawberry cheesecake gelato scoop is refreshing in its tart, light sweet flavours. During summer months we have also loved Milano’s fresh berry-based sorbets. And that’s not all. Their ice cream cakes (by the slice), and cute popsicles look equally delectable. Try the Indiranagar parlour's coffee and add a scoop of your preferred ice cream in your espresso and top it up with whipped cream. The Hot Chocolate here is pure cocoa. It is served with a scoop of your choice or mountains of whipped cream. We’ll take it all please!