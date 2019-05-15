Burger Seigneur: A New Burger Joint In Town Which Is Hard To Miss

Burger seigneur makes its debut in the foodie haven by opening its first branch at Indiranagar 80ft road. The place features a cosy green outside ambience with a very subtle air conditioned inside seating. The place is self-service and shouldn't be confused for being just a burger joint, for it makes available very unique and certain exotic kind of brews, both hot and cold that are sourced directly from Nepal. The real essence of this place lies in the innovation and experimentation that has gone into the food preparation, that makes it a bit heavy on the pocket but with a taste and flavour that is unparalleled. The buns have potato flour along with other ingredients that make it non-crumbling sort and even sticks well to the patty, hence not sliding out. Every burger has at least 6 to 7 sauces that give a blend of flavours, and the patty stuffing that comes between the buns has a consistent taste from the start to the end. The mushroom burger LUCIEN features Portobello mushroom and topped with french cocktail sauce and caramelized onions among others. The dynamite lamb burger is epic, for the patty came with a beautiful crunch, thanks to nachos and fresh pomegranate being part of the filling. Hangover and Firebird were the chicken burgers, former being fried and later grilled. Both have their own distinctive sauces and tasted excellent. Lychi and Thai bird chilli are one of the favourites here. It has real chilli slices and light consistency lychee juice. Coming to brews, for the lover of bitter coffee, the cold brew is the drink. Coconut cold brew came with a balanced flavour of tender coconut sweetness and cold brew bitterness. Esmeralda latter hot is another favourite for it rendered a beautiful flavour thanks to a blend of coffee and pistachio. Yes, the sizes are small and cost high, but it all felt worth it. The burgers are unique and for real foodies and burger maniacs.