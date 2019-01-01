Spanking New Bars, Restaurants And Cafes To Look Forward To In 2019

The chances are when you are driving down 100 Feet Road Indiranagar, you'd have seen the pyramid roof of Arena. The dimly lit interiors look futuristic with shiny metallic accents all around and very aesthetic with the whole minimal decor theme going around. You've got plenty of space to host private parties and the DJ space upstairs is where you can let your hair down and party. There's also a basement seating if you are wondering how huge the space is. The cocktails are crafty and potent - try the Popcorn and Apple Pie cocktails which are their signature and what we liked. The menu is Asian and Continental so say hello to Japanese pork gyozas, Nachos, sushi, and plenty of small plates and flatbreads.

