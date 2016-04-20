We have some good news for you. Now weekends are going to get exciting and chilly with Smoke House Deli’s new additions to the menu: nitro ice creams.
Nitro Ice Creams To Beat The Heat At Smoke House Deli
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Nitro... What?
Freshly churned Nitro ice creams will now be available at the Lavelle Road and Indiranagar locations of Smoke House Deli over weekends. Instead of hand or electric churning, this technique uses liquid nitrogen to churn out faster and smoother ice cream {minus those pesky crystals and lumps}. At SHD, you can try flavours such as Salted Caramel, Mango Basil and Choco Chilli. You can also glam up your ice creams with toppings such as cranberry jelly, hazelnut crumble, cornflakes chikki, roasted nuts and crumbled cookies. Time to scream for some ice cream? We think so.
Where: Find a Smoke House Deli near you here
Contact: 080 41276272 {Lavelle Road}, 080 25200898 {Indirangar}
Price: INR 190 plus tax
When: 9am – 11pm
