What happens when you cook biryani in a pot? One of the benefits of clay pot cooked biryani is the natural insulation of properties of clay cause heat and moisturizer to balance and circulate throughout the pot and keeps the nutrients unharmed. And along with that, the essence of the clay pot mixes with the biryani and you get this really delicious biryani out of the pot. And that my friend is potful for you. I ordered Claypot Hyderabadi chicken biryani and murgh khada masala. Biryani was so tasty, rich in Indian spices and flavours. Murgh khada masala, chicken is so soft and tender. Potful Biryani is a must-try biryani for those who are missing Hyderabadi biryani.
One Of The Best Claypot Biryani's In Town!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Potful
