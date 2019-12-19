This Outlet Will Surely Give You All The Ghar Ka Khaana Feels!

Lazy to cook but craving for Ghar ka Khanna?? Well, then you can get homely food with just a click from @homelyindia. Like their name, their food is truly homely. Exactly the way food is prepared at home. I ordered their combo meal which consisted of Nilgiri Chicken, Jeera Alu and Peas Pulao ( You can opt for Roti's too). The chicken was very well prepared, exactly like the ones made at home. Not rich at all. With the right amount of masala and less oil. The Jeera Alu was very simple yet tasty. And the Peas Pulao too was very simple. The Quantity of the food was sufficient for one person. The Combo price was INR 129 only.