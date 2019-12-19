Sheesha, Good Music & Delish Vegetarian Food At Chillum Cafe!

Chill-um cafe is one of the best veg restaurants in Koramangala, where you can find hookah served. Even in the afternoon, the place was so much crowded and people were enjoying hookah, music and delicious food. Ambience: The ambience of this restaurant is amazing. It has a nice dining space and a rooftop dining. You will also find some amazing wall arts and LCD here to enjoy your food. You will have some positive vibes because of soothing music and the warm welcome of the manager. Service: Decent service. Staff are so attentive while taking orders and delivering too. Food: Coming to the food, I didn't expect a small kitchen can make such delicious and tasty food. Starters: Ordered Cottage Cheese Crackers and Murmur Crusted Paneer. I was in love with paneer crackers. So crunchy and crispy outside and soft with proper paneer stuffing inside. Murmur crusted paneer is so unique and new to my taste buds, still loved it. Next, come the main course, Hot Basil Pizza and Paneer Kulcha Chole. Kulcha chole was outstanding. So desi so pure so perfect. The pizza was spicy on the first bite but addictive on the second bite. Never ate such a perfect kulche. It must-try dish. Pav bhaji, the unexpected dish, was fabulous. Pav was crisp and bhaji was pure desi. It was served with onions and lemon so I mixed lemon with onion and added it to the bhaji. It made me miss Mumbai food. And here comes the most awaited dish, Chocolate Avalanche. Chocolate ice cream scoop and peanut butter scoop with brownie made this steal stopper. Parking: No parking facilities available. That's about the ambience, food and service. It's a must-visit the place. Drinks:- 4.5/5 Food:- 4.8/5 Hookah:- 4.6/5 Service:- 4.7/5 Ambience:- 4.1/5