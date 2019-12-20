Offering a lovely buffet {because you can’t ever have enough Asian food} as well as an a la carte selection, Oriental Spice, in Hotel Ashraya is a secret spot for Indianised Chinese, Thai and Indonesian food.
Eat All You Can At This Chinese Buffet On Infantry Road For Just INR 300
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vidhana Soudha
Shortcut
What Is It?
A lovely restaurant in this business hotel on Infantry Road, Oriental Spice has been doling out good old Chindian food for years, but still you’ll find most people don’t know of it. And with a super economical buffet lunch – just INR 350 on weekdays for non-vegetarians and INR 300 for vegetarians, it’s a real gem. Plus, tax of course!
Who Is It For?
If you can’t ever get enough of Chinese food, unlimited momos and wantons, and green tea, this one’s for you. Especially the buffet. It’s great for families too, so take the kids along. Oh, and office folks looking for a good-but-budget place, this is ideal. Kitty party, anyone?
What Is The Ambience Like?
Classy and simple, expect tables with sofas or chairs, bamboo plants partitioning the restaurant and the buffet table dominating the centre. Since they’re part of a hotel, it’s quite quiet, and 90s music will keep you entertained. Lovely to have a meal and actually be able to hear your companions!
Must Eat
Momos, Szechuan prawn {or chicken}, Tsing Hoi Potato, and the Crispy Chilli Lamb are an absolute must-have. While I’ve only been for a la carte a few times, and the Indonesian section and Thai didn’t disappoint, it’s really worth opting for the buffet. Mostly because of the unlimited momos and wontons! That’s my highlight at least. With a rather extensive offering of starters {that comes to your table, in unlimited supplies}, two soups, a salad counter with four dishes, and approximately 10 mains, it’s hard to not be tempted by this! Plus, noodles and rice. Finish off with dessert, not because it’s so spectacular, but because it’s there! Wash it all down with green tea, to feel less guilty!
How Was My Experience?
It’s always a pleasure going here. It not only satisfies the glutton in you, but since it’s usually not over crowded, service is personalised. I also really like the live counter which has chicken, veggies and prawn to go with all sorts of sauces – chilli, black bean, super chilli or just a stir fry Cantonese one.
#LBBTip
They serve green tea on the house, but do ask for it, as they don’t automatically bring it out. And prices are slightly higher on weekends — INR 388 for the veggie option and INR 418 for non-vegetarian.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vidhana Soudha
Comments (0)