Eat All You Can At This Chinese Buffet On Infantry Road For Just INR 300

Momos, Szechuan prawn {or chicken}, Tsing Hoi Potato, and the Crispy Chilli Lamb are an absolute must-have. While I’ve only been for a la carte a few times, and the Indonesian section and Thai didn’t disappoint, it’s really worth opting for the buffet. Mostly because of the unlimited momos and wontons! That’s my highlight at least. With a rather extensive offering of starters {that comes to your table, in unlimited supplies}, two soups, a salad counter with four dishes, and approximately 10 mains, it’s hard to not be tempted by this! Plus, noodles and rice. Finish off with dessert, not because it’s so spectacular, but because it’s there! Wash it all down with green tea, to feel less guilty!