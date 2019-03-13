Fancy Some Pancakes With Live Music? Look No Further!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Giselle Resto Cafe

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

13, Captain Munshi Layout, Hennur Main Road, Kacharakanahalli, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Giselle Resto Cafe has got some amazing pancakes served with your choice of syrup and obviously vanilla ice cream 🍨 Tried their “monkey business “ pancake 🥞 served with some slices of banana, paparazzi pancake served with watermelon slices and caramel and “Desi-anda” 🙂 Needless to talk about the ambience of this place🙂 Do visit!! It is worth it 🙂

What Could Be Better?

Parking and finding this location is again a task

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

Giselle Resto Cafe

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

13, Captain Munshi Layout, Hennur Main Road, Kacharakanahalli, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default