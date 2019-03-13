Giselle Resto Cafe has got some amazing pancakes served with your choice of syrup and obviously vanilla ice cream 🍨 Tried their “monkey business “ pancake 🥞 served with some slices of banana, paparazzi pancake served with watermelon slices and caramel and “Desi-anda” 🙂 Needless to talk about the ambience of this place🙂 Do visit!! It is worth it 🙂
Fancy Some Pancakes With Live Music? Look No Further!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Parking and finding this location is again a task
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae
