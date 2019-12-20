Where did some of your favourite comedians from across the country first start? Which cafe also serves as India’s longest running comedy show? Is it a place in Mumbai Delhi or Chennai? Nope. Guess again.

Urban Solace, a quaint little cafe in Ulsoor, in good old Bangalore has been at the forefront of building an all-inclusive artistic community thanks to its owner and community leader, Perry Menzies. The cafe also supports art by local artists, and has been featured on NDTV multiple times, and hosts authors and poets for their book readings and poetry nights.