ServingThe Best Burgers & Hot Chocolate In Bangalore

Burger Seigneur! Famed as the best burger place in Bangalore, I was excited to try this place to see whats the hype is all about. True to the hype, the place serves one of the best burgers which still reminds me even after a week. Ordered Lucien burger which is veggies burger with portobello mushroom along with cheddar cheese. The mushrooms slices are perfectly loaded inside the bun. What keeps this place aside is the buns of the burger are super soft & fresh just like the way I see it in cookery gourmet shows. Also tried Dynamite Fries which are french fries loaded with cheddar cheese, jalapenos. Super yummy & great snack to bite in. Paired out the meal with their famous Esmeralda Skillet cookie. May look pricey, but be prepared to see something exciting. Tried their famous cold brews & hot chocolate. Probably one of the best hot chocolate I had in Bangalore recently.. the chocolate is super thick & concentrated. Must-Try!